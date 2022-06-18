Camden Capital LLC Sells 6,421 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

