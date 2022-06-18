Camden Capital LLC Sells 922 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

