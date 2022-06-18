Camden Capital LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

