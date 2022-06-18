Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 909,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 2,488,764 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 116,377 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

