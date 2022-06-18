Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

