Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.50 and its 200-day moving average is $295.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

