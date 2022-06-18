Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $696.84

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 696.84 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 701.69 ($8.52), with a volume of 230549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728.20 ($8.84).

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,087.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,266.78.

In other news, insider John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($16.58), for a total transaction of £96,275.68 ($116,853.60).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

