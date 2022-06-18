Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 12254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.26) to GBX 1,537 ($18.66) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%.

In related news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

