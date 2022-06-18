Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $122.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

