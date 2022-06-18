Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$41.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.