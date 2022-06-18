Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $94.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after acquiring an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

