Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,632,838.50 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 60,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,632,838.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 337,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CHWY opened at $28.70 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

