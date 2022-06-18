Citigroup Downgrades China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) to Sell

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About China Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

