Citigroup Downgrades China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) to Sell

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of China Oilfield Services stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
