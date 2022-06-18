Citigroup Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $13,440,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $10,360,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.