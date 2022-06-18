ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Down 14.5% in May

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CTR opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 137,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.