Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,032 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.
About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.