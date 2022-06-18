Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

