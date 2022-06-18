Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

