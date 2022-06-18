Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $122.72 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

