Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,082 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

DTE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.