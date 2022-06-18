Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $70.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

