Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys Shares of 10,175 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 1.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

