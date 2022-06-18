Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys Shares of 9,421 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,600. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

