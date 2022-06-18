Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Makes New $198,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of NOCT opened at $34.69 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

