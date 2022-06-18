Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $388,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

