Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:DHI opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.