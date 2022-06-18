Contrasting Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 11.96% 2.90% 0.90% Modiv N/A N/A N/A

82.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Modiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 3.43 $176.00 million $0.65 43.75 Modiv $36.22 million 3.44 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 4 1 0 1.75 Modiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $39.57, suggesting a potential upside of 39.14%. Modiv has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 326.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Modiv on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Modiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

