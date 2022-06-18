Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,507,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of C opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

