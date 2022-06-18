Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $151,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.