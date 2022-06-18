Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $227,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.77. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 318.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

