Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $227,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PODD stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.77. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 318.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
