Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $260,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

SKYY stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

