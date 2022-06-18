Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

NYSE:JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

