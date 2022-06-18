Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

