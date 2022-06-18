Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
