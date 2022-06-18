Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.