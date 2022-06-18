Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.05

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 4171573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

