Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

