Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

