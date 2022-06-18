Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.01

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 3139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $87,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,854 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

