Critical Comparison: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) versus Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LogicMark and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 1.04 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.57 -$305.55 million ($1.29) -3.08

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -78.46% -35.08% -28.50% Vivint Smart Home -16.18% N/A -8.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LogicMark and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.27%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than LogicMark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats LogicMark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LogicMark Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

