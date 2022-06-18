Critical Survey: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) vs. First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.32 $16.03 million $2.27 10.15 First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.33 $51.17 million $2.67 10.39

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 23.04% 9.42% 0.83% First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.80% 1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

