Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,912.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,912 ($71.76) and last traded at GBX 5,922 ($71.88), with a volume of 10421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,094 ($73.97).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($109.24) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($112.88) to GBX 8,600 ($104.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($105.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,585.71 ($104.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,001.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,877.25.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($97.10), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,187.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 6 shares of company stock valued at $42,052 over the last three months.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

