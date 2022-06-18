Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,912.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,912 ($71.76) and last traded at GBX 5,922 ($71.88), with a volume of 10421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,094 ($73.97).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($109.24) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($112.88) to GBX 8,600 ($104.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($105.60) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,585.71 ($104.21).
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,001.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,877.25.
About Croda International (LON:CRDA)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
