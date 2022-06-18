CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 86.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 143,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,842.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,731 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 199,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

