CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CUBXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubicFarm Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

OTCMKTS CUBXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

