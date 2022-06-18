CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.