Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $47.73 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,921 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

