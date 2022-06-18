Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Danaher by 389.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 498,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,806,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.00. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

