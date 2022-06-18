Desjardins Lowers Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $851.66 million, a P/E ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

