Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €190.00 ($197.92) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($201.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of DB1 opened at €154.00 ($160.42) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a one year high of €169.55 ($176.61). The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €155.28.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

