Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

